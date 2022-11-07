Palm seeds planted to raise green cover

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 07, 2022 19:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 10,000 palm seeds were planted in more than 40 villages in Tiruchi, Karur and Pudukottai districts as a part of St. Joseph’s Autonomous College’s extension programme – Sheppard, on Monday.

Around 200 to 300 palm seedlings were planted simultaneously in each of the 40 villages of Andhanallur and Manikandam in Tiruchi, Thogaimalai and Kulithalai in Karur and Viralimalai in Pudukottai, where the students of the college conduct the outreach programme.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inaugurated the event and planted saplings along with Assistant Conservator of Forests S. Sampath Kumar and college principal Fr. M. Arockiasamy Xavier.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app