Tiruchirapalli

Palm seeds planted to raise green cover

As many as 10,000 palm seeds were planted in more than 40 villages in Tiruchi, Karur and Pudukottai districts as a part of St. Joseph’s Autonomous College’s extension programme – Sheppard, on Monday.

Around 200 to 300 palm seedlings were planted simultaneously in each of the 40 villages of Andhanallur and Manikandam in Tiruchi, Thogaimalai and Kulithalai in Karur and Viralimalai in Pudukottai, where the students of the college conduct the outreach programme.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inaugurated the event and planted saplings along with Assistant Conservator of Forests S. Sampath Kumar and college principal Fr. M. Arockiasamy Xavier.


