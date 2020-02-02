Pallu showcases history, culture of Rockfort City

Students of the Department of Fashion Technology and Costume Designing of Shrimati Indira Gandhi College kicked off Tiruchi Kala-Parampara Collections, an initiative to impart the history and culture of the city through textiles, here on Saturday.

A 50-member students’ group, pursuing B.Sc in Fashion Technology and Costume Designing, led by P. Andal, Head of Department and other faculty members, have hand-painted landmarks of Tiruchi, including Thiruvanaikoil, Srirangam Temple, Kallanai, Uyyakondan Canal, Tropical Butterfly Conservatory on the pallu of a silk saree, custom-made for the initiative.

Apart from offering aesthetic value, the saree also proclaims the glory of the city to tourists, visitors and residents.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Andal said the planning and execution took nearly a fortnight to complete. “The students divided themselves into teams for sketching, colour schemes and painting. As the saree needed to be of a specific shade, it was ordered from a vendor.”

The students planned to conduct an exhibition-cum-sale of the wearable pieces of art soon.

“The students of Fashion Technology and Costume Designing have begun designing these works with the college’s Travel and Tourism Club. After several such pieces are made, a sale will be organised in association with the Entrepreneurship Development Cell,” Ms. Andal added.