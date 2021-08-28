Palliative care centre at Tiruchi GH

28 August 2021 18:56 IST

TIRUCHI

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital has set up a palliative care facility for terminally ill patients. While an outpatient clinic has been set up, the facility will begin admitting patients as and when the need arises.

A palliative care unit will function from the first floor of the Super-Speciality block of the Tiruchi GH every Wednesday from 9 am to noon. Doctors at the clinic will screen patients for illnesses and admit them to the clinic if necessary.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to The Hindu, K. Vanitha, Dean, Tiruchi GH said that patients with any chronic illness will be allowed to meet doctors at the palliative care facility. "There are many patients who suffer intolerable pain, but accept it as a part of the chronic illness. We want to care for them at our hospital," she said. For cancer patients, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and other treatment can be provided. "We want to help relieve the pain of the side-effects that also comes with the illnesses," she said.

The Dean said that the facility would be especially for terminally ill patients, for whom five beds have been allotted. "Doctors from all departments, depending upon the necessity, will be available to see the patient," she said.

The hospital also plans to set up a hospice to serve as a home for terminally ill patients in the last months of their life. "We are considering the possibilities of setting up such a centre and are discussing it with the Collector," Dr. Vanitha said.