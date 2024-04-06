GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palaniswami challenges Stalin to list the shortcomings of AIADMK’s rule

‘Mr. Stalin speaks as if the INDIA alliance will grab the power at the Centre and in reality, parties within the INDIA alliance take different stands in different States’

April 06, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing a meeting in Tiruchi on Saturday while campaigning for his party candidate P. Karuppaiah.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami challenged DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to list the alleged shortcomings of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s rule for an open debate.

While campaigning for AIADMK candidate P. Karuppaiah for Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Palaniswami said: “Mr. Stalin has been accusing the 10 years of AIADMK’s rule as a dark period, I am directly challenging Mr. Stalin to list whatever he considers as flaws in our government and we will give a fitting reply point by point. Mr. Stalin has been accusing us without any evidence which is unacceptable.”

Accusing Mr. Stalin of creating an Illusion of INDIA bloc as a strong alliance, he said: ”Mr. Stalin speaks as if the INDIA alliance will grab the power at the Centre. In reality, parties within the INDIA alliance take different stands in different States. How can an alliance which has no unity while facing the Lok Sabha elections select a Prime Ministerial candidate?”

Pointing out to Mr. Stalin’s remarks post AIADMK’s exit from the BJP, Mr. Palaniswami said: “Mr. Stalin is irritated over our exit from the BJP alliance. He could not bear it. Mr. Stalin knows that we are much stronger on our own. That is why he has been accusing us of having a secret pact with the BJP to disrupt our popularity in the public.”

Despite being part of the Union Cabinet for 14 years, the DMK did nothing for Tamil people, the Opposition leader charged.

Tiruchi / General Elections 2024 / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

