Palaniswami cannot break DMK-led alliance, says Law Minister Regupathy

Countering the remarks of former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami that cracks in the DMK-led alliance may widen soon, Law Minister S. Regupathy on Monday said Mr. Palaniswami cannot “break, burn or crush” the alliance.

Asserting that the DMK-led alliance led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would not suffer even a small damage, Mr. Regupathy told reporters at Pudukottai that Mr. Palaniswami was only “daydreaming” that the DMK-led front would break as he had “no other work”. The break might happen in the AIADMK and the party leadership headed by Mr.Palaniswami had become “weak,” he claimed,.

Answering a query, Mr. Regupathy said none were ready to have an alliance with the AIADMK and no party was prepared to accept AIADMK as a trustworthy partner. Mr. Palaniswami was trying to cast the net in an effort to draw parties to his side but none was ready to go with the AIADMK, he added.

He declined to comment on speculations that Governor R.N. Ravi might be replaced with former Army Chief and ex-Union Minister General V.K. Singh. However, Mr. Regupathy said the people of Tamil Nadu wanted Mr.Ravi to be replaced.

On Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman’s opposition to the current State anthem and remarks that Tamil Thai Vaazthu would not be retained if his party came to power, Mr. Regupathy said it was his view. The ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu’ was accepted by the people of Tamil Nadu and sung by all. “Tamil Nadu and Dravidam are words which are inseparable” in the Tamil land, he maintained.

Parties like the DMK, AIADMK, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam are all Dravidian-based parties. The word Dravida is soaked in Tamil Nadu’s soil, he said, adding that the Dravidar Kazhagam and the DMK were taking it forward.