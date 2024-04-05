ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami betrayed Sasikala, says Udhyanidhi Stalin

April 05, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Udhayanidhi Stalin takes potshots at Edappadi Palaniswami and accuses him of sending Sasikala to jail

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is a traitor who sent V.K. Sasikala to jail, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, said here on Friday.

Campaigning for the Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate V. Selvaraj in the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Udhayanidhi said: “Recently, responding to my criticism, he has said that Ms. Sasikala was an elderly person and that is why he fell at her feet. This shows how Mr. Palaniswami changes his stand every day. Mr. Palaniswami, who came to power by falling at Ms. Sasikala’s feet, was also the one who sent her to jail. Mr. Palaniswami after becoming the Chief Minister openly asked who is Ms. Sasikala as if she does not matter to him. He is nothing but a traitor and the Tamil people should not make him win.”

Acknowledging that some eligible beneficiaries of the Magalir Urimai Thogai did not get the benefit, Mr. Udhayanidhi said: “We are aware of the problem. Every eligible beneficiary will surely get the amount after proper verification.”

In his list of promises to the Nagapattinam district, Mr. Udhayanidhi said: “Thirumarugal will become a taluk after due consideration and a government college will come up here.” The Minister assured the people that the Nagapattinam Harbour would be developed to accommodate cargo containers.

