Palani panchamirtham row: Tiruchi Police arrest film director Mohan G for controversial remarks  

Updated - September 24, 2024 02:43 pm IST - CHENNAI:

In a video statement, director Mohan G claimed that he heard that the tablets which made a person impotent were mixed in the Panchamirtham

The Hindu Bureau

Film director Mohan G. File | Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The Cyber Crime Police of Tiruchi district on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) arrested Tamil film director Mohan G who has allegedly made a controversial statement on Panchamirtham, a divine prasadam served to the devotees in the most famous Palani Temple in Dindigul district.

He has made a statement close on heels of the adulterated ghee used in Tirupati Laddu which captured the headlines. In a video statement, director Mohan claimed that he heard that the tablets which made a person impotent were mixed in the Panchamirtham. “Subsequently, the news about it was suppressed and the adulterated stuff was also destroyed, I heard,” he said. 

He also said, in another portion, that contraceptive pills were mixed. It is tantamount to mixing poison. People who are in charge of such institutions should ensure that there is no shortcoming in the preparation.  

Police sources said based on a complaint, the Tiruchi police picked him at his residence in Kasimedu. Mohan directed Draupati, Rudhra Thandavam, Bakasuran and Pazhya Vannarapettai

