GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palakkarai roundabout to be redeveloped in Tiruchi

March 04, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
The civic body has allocated ₹12.7 lakh to beautify Palakkarai roundabout in Tiruchi.

The civic body has allocated ₹12.7 lakh to beautify Palakkarai roundabout in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tiruchi Corporation has sanctioned funds for developing the roundabout at Palakkarai, which connects Gandhi Market and residential areas in the city.

Following the redevelopment of the MGR statue roundabout near the district court and the Kamarajar roundabout near the Central Bus Stand, the civic body was criticised for ignoring interior areas, such as Palakkarai, which is one of the congested areas in the city.

Subsequently, the civic body has allocated ₹12.7 lakh to beautify the roundabout and the flyover. A consultant has been asked to prepare a plan for the beautification project.

According to the officials, the beautification of the traffic regulatory structure will prevent the defacing of public properties. “Since several automobile spare parts and repair outlets are situated in the area, we are planning to install statues made from metal scraps,” said a senior Corporation official.

A sum of ₹6 lakh has been sanctioned from the General Funds to beautify the roundabout. Decorative lights will be installed in the roundabout and traffic islands on Quaid-e-Milleth Road, connecting the Palakkarai area with Gandhi Market and Thanjavur Main Road.

The civic body has also sanctioned ₹6.7 lakh to carry out revamping and beautification works on the retaining walls on the west side of the Palakkarai flyover to prevent defacement with wall posters.

“We have also planned to beautify roundabouts and traffic islands on major roads. This way, public places can look more appealing,” the official added. The civic body expects to complete the work within a month.

Meanwhile, local residents and fans have urged the Corporation to unveil the statue of late actor Sivaji Ganesan erected in the roundabout. The statue has remained covered since 2011.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.