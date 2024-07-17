GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PAJANCOA & RI introduces QR codes for enhanced agricultural learning

Published - July 17, 2024 06:50 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau
QR code tagged on a tree inside PAJENCOA campus located in Karaikal

QR code tagged on a tree inside PAJENCOA campus located in Karaikal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute (PAJANCOA & RI) has launched an innovative QR code system to enhance the learning experience for students and visitors.

The new QR code initiative aims to help students identify and learn about various trees and shrubs on campus. When scanned, the QR codes provide detailed information, including the common name, botanical name, family, characteristic features, and uses of the species. This information can be downloaded for easy access, benefiting students enrolled in courses such as Agroforestry, Floriculture, Landscaping, and Commercial Horticulture.

In addition to aiding students, the QR codes are designed to be user-friendly for farmers and the general public participating in training programs offered by the College’s Horticulture, Agronomy, and other allied departments.

The QR code system was inaugurated by A. Pouchepparadjou, Dean of PAJANCOA & RI, and V. Kanthaswamy, Professor and Head of the Department of Horticulture. The event was attended by professors, associate professors, assistant professors, and final-year students from the 2020-21 batch.

The PAJENCOA campus has nearly 300 plant species in which QR code scanning has been enabled for 180 species said a faculty.

