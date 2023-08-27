PAJANCOA organises field-level training for students

August 27, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - KARAIKAL

A three-day field-level training programme was organised for the students of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute in Karaikal. According to a release, the field-level training programme for a set of undergraduate students was aimed at nurturing them with various techniques in agriculture. The field visit headed by S. Anandkumar, Associate Professor, was held at Sethur, Athi Padugai, and Thennangudi villages in which the students discussed various issues in agriculture with farmers.

