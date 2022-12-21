Paintings fill public walls as Tiruchi Corporation launches beautification drive

December 21, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Tiruchi Corporation has embarked on a beautification drive to come up with attractive wall paintings on public spaces by involving volunteers and sponsors.

Though there are stringent laws against those defacing public walls, many citizens, forums, organisations, political parties and cinema halls and film distributors continue to paste bills on prominent public walls so as to garner publicity and visibility. There are companies that use public walls for advertising.

As an attempt to safeguard the public walls from defacing, the Corporation has decided to draw paintings on prominent public walls. Bridges, underpasses, flyovers, service lanes and government buildings are among those identified for drawing colourful paintings. Similarly, both sides of centre medians in the city have also been brought under the initiative.

The Mannarpuram roundabout and the underneath of the flyover, which is an entry point to the city, is among the places, where paintings are done. Drawing colourful and attractive paintings on sides of centre medians has also been taken up at various places.

R. Vaithinathan, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that more than 100 places had been identified to draw thematic paintings. The idea was not only to beautify the places but also to prevent defacing on public walls. It would effectively prevent the people from using the public walls to draw advertisements.

“We have noticed that forums and organisations refrain from pasting posters on the walls, where paintings have been drawn. We hope that it will add beauty to the city,” says Mr. Vaithinathan.

He said that no amount had been spent by the Corporation for the drive. The funds available under the Corporate Social Responsibility of companies and commercial establishments were being tapped for the paintings.