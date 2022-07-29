Painting contest for school students in Karur

July 29, 2022 19:39 IST

The Karur Corporation in association with The Hindu in School would organise an inter-school painting competition for students.

The contest will be conducted in three categories – Juniors (Standards VI to VIII); Senior (Standards IX and X) and Super Seniors (Plus One and Plus Two).

In the preliminary round, students are required to send in their entries on the given topics for each category through their schools. Each school can send a maximum of 10 entries in each category.

The topic for Juniors is ‘Save water’ and for Seniors ‘Garbage free Karur.’ Contestants in Super Seniors category would have to paint on the topic of ‘Global warming.’ Paintings should be on white drawing sheets, measuring 26 cm x 27 cm. Any drawing material can be used. The name, class, section, school name, parent’s name and mobile number, and e-mail address should be written legibly on the back side of the painting. The paintings should be attested by the heads of the schools and sent to The Hindu, S&D Department, Chennai Bypass Road, Senthaneerpuram, Tiruchi – 620004 before August 15.

Selected students will be intimated individually through e-mail about the date, time and venue of the painting contest.