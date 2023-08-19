Painting contest for school students in Karur district

August 19, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST

The Karur Corporation in association with The Hindu in School will conduct a painting competition for school students of Karur district.

The contest will be conducted in three categories: Juniors (Standards VI to VIII); Senior (Standards IX and X) and Super Seniors (Plus One and Plus Two).

In the preliminary round, students are required to send in their entries on the given topics for each category through their schools. Each school can send a maximum of 10 entries in each category.

‘Rainwater Harvesting’ is the topic for contestants of Junior category. The topic for Seniors is ‘Waste Segregation.’ Contestants in Super Seniors category would have to paint on the topic of ‘Home Composting.’

Paintings should be on white drawing sheets, measuring 26 cm x 27 cm. Any drawing material can be used. The name, class, section, school name, parent’s name, mobile number and e­mail address should be written legibly on the back side of the paintings. The paintings should be attested by the school heads and sent to The Hindu, S&D Department, Chennai Bypass Road, Senthaneerpuram, Tiruchi – 620004 before September 15.

The date, time and venue of the grand finale of the painting contest will be intimated to the selected students individually by e-mail.

