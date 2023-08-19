HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Painting contest for school students in Karur district

August 19, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Karur Corporation in association with The Hindu in School will conduct a painting competition for school students of Karur district.

The contest will be conducted in three categories: Juniors (Standards VI to VIII); Senior (Standards IX and X) and Super Seniors (Plus One and Plus Two).

In the preliminary round, students are required to send in their entries on the given topics for each category through their schools. Each school can send a maximum of 10 entries in each category.

‘Rainwater Harvesting’ is the topic for contestants of Junior category. The topic for Seniors is ‘Waste Segregation.’ Contestants in Super Seniors category would have to paint on the topic of ‘Home Composting.’

Paintings should be on white drawing sheets, measuring 26 cm x 27 cm. Any drawing material can be used. The name, class, section, school name, parent’s name, mobile number and e­mail address should be written legibly on the back side of the paintings. The paintings should be attested by the school heads and sent to The Hindu, S&D Department, Chennai Bypass Road, Senthaneerpuram, Tiruchi – 620004 before September 15.

The date, time and venue of the grand finale of the painting contest will be intimated to the selected students individually by e-mail.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.