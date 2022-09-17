Painting contest evokes good response in Karur

Winners of the painting contest organised by Karur Corporation in association with The Hindu in School in Karur on Saturday.

More than 500 students from 30 schools participated in an inter-school painting competition organised by Karur Corporation in association with The Hindu In School here on Saturday.

The contest was held in three categories – Juniors (Standards VI to VIII); Seniors (Standards IX and X) and Super Seniors (Plus One and Plus Two). The students were selected based on their entries sent in for the preliminary round.

Participants were required to express their creativity on any one of the given topics at the on-the-spot contest on Saturday. The topics for Juniors were ‘Tree plantation in my school’ and ‘Waste segregation in my house.’ For Seniors, the topics were ‘Plastic-free house’ and ‘Rainwater harvesting.’ Contestants in Super Seniors category were asked to paint on the topics of ‘Roof garden in my house’ or ‘Home composting.’

The following were the top three prize winners in each category:

Juniors: Johan Anaon, Little Flower School; M.Kevin, Equitas Gurukula Matric School, and M.Kavia Dharshan, The Adrian Loyal School.

Seniors: C.S.Aasiya Aymun, Uswathun Hasana Oriental Arabic Girls School; K.Sudish Krishna, Bharani Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School; and B.Shamyuktha, Vivekananda Matric Secondary School.

Super Seniors: Vishva Pravin, Bharani Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School; K.S.Zuvariya Almas, Uswathun Hasana Oriental Arabic Girls School; and M.R.Thaqshidha Thaslima, Equitas Gurukula Matric School.

Seven consolation prizes were also given under each category.

Mayor V. Kavitha Ganesan, Deputy Mayor Dharani P. Saravanan and Commissioner N. Ravichandran distributed prizes to the winners.