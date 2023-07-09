ADVERTISEMENT

Painter hacked to death near Manachanallur; two held

July 09, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old youth was hacked to death by two persons at Sunaipuganallur village near Manachanallur in Tiruchi district in the late hours of Saturday.

According to the police, a scuffle broke out between members of two groups during a temple festival at Sunaipuganallur on Saturday night. In the scuffle, two persons identified as Udhaya Kumar, 31, and Udhaya Prakash, 27, allegedly assaulted Deepak, 18, who had been working as a painter, using weapons.

Deepak suffered injuries in the assault and was rushed to Government Hospital at Musiri, where he was declared dead. The Musiri police registered a case against Udhaya Kumar and Udhaya Prakash and arrested them.

In a separate incident, the Manapparai police arrested six persons on murder charges. They were identified as K. Pravin, 24, P. Manoj, 20, and K. Stalin, 21, all natives of Kulithalai in Karur district and P. Chandru, 22, R. Manikandan, 25, and G. Dinesh, 25, all from Karumpulipatti near Manapparai in Tiruchi district.

The six-member armed gang hacked Kuppusamy, 65, an ice vendor of Karumpullipatti, to death near Kalingapatti Pirivu Salai on Saturday morning. The motive behind the murder was an ongoing dispute between one of the gang members and the victim over the alleged love affair of the latter’s relative, said police sources.

