Thanjavur painting adds value to life

08 November 2020 20:28 IST

TIRUCHI: On a hot day in Srirangam, Mangalam Srinivasan sits in her otherwise empty living room, adorned with Thanjavur paintings done by her, including half-done ones, air dried before they are painted. Most days are filled with outlining, modelling and painting deities for orders coming from across the world.

“This one is for the pooja room of a client in the US. Her students are making this for her,” she says, pointing at a painting depicting Siva, Parvathi, Ganesha among other deities.

Each painting is made entirely by hand, including cutting of the wooden base, pinning the canvas base, sketching, painting and even framing it. It takes nearly 200 hours to finish one piece.

Advertising

Advertising

While Mrs. Srinivasan had a penchant for art since childhood, her family, and raising her two daughters was priority. “I did not get an opportunity to showcase it in any way for most of my life but when an opportunity came to attend a year-long government certificate course in Thanjavur paintings, my husband urged me to enrol in it,” she says.

I got noticed outside of my family only after my daughters Aishwarya and Bhargavi created a Facebook page- My Mom’s Art Gallery which has garnered over 1,14,000 likes. Her husband, S.V. Srinivasan shoots videos of her paintings and shares them. Since the creation of the page, seven years ago, there has been no looking back.

“By the grace of God, I have had orders flow in. While the pandemic slowed things down and we were unable to procure raw material and ship orders, we continued to paint,” she says.

At team of 13 people predominantly women, including students, work with Mrs. Srinivasan to complete these orders. With Deepavali right round the corner, there are some orders to be finished by then, she says, pointing at a painting of Ram, Lakshman and Sita.

Mrs. Srinivasan also makes detailed kolams regularly. “My mother taught my sisters and I the art which I continue to practice. The kolams are what led to her interest in paintings,” she says.