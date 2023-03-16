ADVERTISEMENT

Pained by attack on my house by Minister’s supporters: Tiruchi Siva

March 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The DMK Rajya Sabha member says he will speak at an appropriate time

The Hindu Bureau

DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva

Terming Wednesday’s attack on his residence, by the supporters of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, as “painful”, ruling DMK Rajya Sabha Member Tiruchi N. Siva on Thursday said he had many things to say but would speak at an appropriate time.

Mr. Siva told reporters in Tiruchi that he had faced numerous “testing situations” in the past. In his political career, he always believed that the party was above the individual. He was brought up with this spirit since his formative years in politics. He had upheld the spirit in the past and still believed in it. But, he was pained to see the attack carried out on his house in his absence. The elders who were in the house during the incident were upset and had suffered mental agony, he said.

To a question on former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s criticism that law and order had deteriorated in the State, Mr. Siva said “he had many things to speak about” but, he was not in a mood to speak now. He would speak at an appropriate time.

Later, Mr. Siva enquired about the incident with those present in the house when it came under attack. He was accorded a welcome by his supporters at the Tiruchi airport upon his return from Bahrain.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US