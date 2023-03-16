Pained by attack on my house by Minister’s supporters: Tiruchi Siva

March 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Terming Wednesday’s attack on his residence, by the supporters of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, as “painful”, ruling DMK Rajya Sabha Member Tiruchi N. Siva on Thursday said he had many things to say but would speak at an appropriate time.

Mr. Siva told reporters in Tiruchi that he had faced numerous “testing situations” in the past. In his political career, he always believed that the party was above the individual. He was brought up with this spirit since his formative years in politics. He had upheld the spirit in the past and still believed in it. But, he was pained to see the attack carried out on his house in his absence. The elders who were in the house during the incident were upset and had suffered mental agony, he said.

To a question on former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s criticism that law and order had deteriorated in the State, Mr. Siva said “he had many things to speak about” but, he was not in a mood to speak now. He would speak at an appropriate time.

Later, Mr. Siva enquired about the incident with those present in the house when it came under attack. He was accorded a welcome by his supporters at the Tiruchi airport upon his return from Bahrain.