Registration at DPC for selling paddy opposed

24 December 2021 18:40 IST

THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxists), has opposed the extension of online registration for selling paddy at the direct purchase centres during the ‘samba’ season also.

A petition signed by the district secretary, TVS, N.V.Kannan, opposing the new procedure was submitted to the Revenue Divisional Officer, Thanjavur, Ranjith at the divisional-level agriculture grievance meeting held here on Friday. He said the new procedure would benefit traders and not farmers. Alleging that the Central government had introduced the new procedure keeping in mind the interests of paddy traders, he urged the State government to oppose the move at the very beginning itself and pressurise the Centre to withdraw the new procedure. If not, they would organise demonstrations from January 5, 2022 onwards. He said that it would be practically impossible for the farmers particularly small and marginal farmers to get the ‘chitta’ and other documents required to register names through the portal for selling the paddy.

Sugumaran of Thirupoonthuruthi, a progressive farmer, said that the name and other details of farmers who bring paddy to the DPC for measuring were being recorded at the DPC. Such being the case, asking the farmers to register their names online was not at all required, he added.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation officials clarified that the new procedure would help farmers avoid waiting at the DPCs to sell their paddy. They could sell their paddy on the date and time fixed earlier. Further, the new procedure would ensure an infallible procurement process, officials said.

The delay in the announcement of compensation for the crop loss suffered by farmers in the recent rains and non-disbursement of crop loans to some farmers for the crop loss suffered during the last ‘samba’ season, were the other issues raised at the meeting.

Officials said that disbursement of insurance compensation had been withheld in a few villages as the total area for compensation claim had exceeded the actual cultivated area in those villages.