Online registration portal to measure paddy at DPCs opened

22 December 2021 20:24 IST

THANJAVUR

Registration of names of farmers for measuring ‘samba’ paddy at the direct purchase centres, to avoid inordinate delays, commenced in Thanjavur district on Wednesday. Registration for this purpose began in Tiruvarur district on December 16.

According to press release, a total of 32,740 farmers in Thanjavur district have availed the online registration facility to sell their paddy during the ‘kuruvai’ season and had paddy measured on the date and time indicated in the SMS received from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, which is acting as the procurement agency under the decentralised procurement of paddy.

In order to avail this facility during the 2021-22 ‘samba’ season, farmers have to register their names to get a time slot allotted to them at the nearest DPC on a particular day by uploading their name and other details on the following websites: www.tncsc.tn.gov.in or www.tncsc-edpc.in

Both the portals were opened for registration in Thanjavur district on Wednesday. Further information, can be had from the offices of the Senior Regional Manager, TNCSC of the respective districts.

Meanwhile, Tiruvarur Collector P.Gayathri Krishnan called upon those involved in the processing of cereals (black and green grams) to avail the 33 % subsidy extended under the AatmaNirbar Bharat Abhiyan programme for the purchase of equipment for processing cereals.

Under the programme, the processing units operated by individuals or farmer producer companies or self-help groups are eligible to avail the subsidy of 33 % of the total project cost or up to ₹ 10 lakhs, along with a bank loan.

Further information can be had from the office of the Deputy Director (Agriculture Marketing), Tiruvarur, located at the Regulated Market complex, she added.