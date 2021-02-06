Tiruchirapalli

More DPCs will be opened: Minister

The government was prepared to open more direct purchase centres (DPCs) to procure paddy from farmers depending on need, O.S.Manian, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, said here on Saturday.

So far, 146 DPCs have been opened in this district and 1,000 bags of paddy were procured from each DPC every day, he said after inspecting the DPC at Thirumarugal panchayat union and Thirukannapuram panchayat. He verified the procurement record and weight of the paddy procured at the DPCs. Citing sanction of relief for crop damages caused by cyclone Burevi, he asserted that the government has always stood by farmers to protect their interest. Additional Collector M.S.Prasanth and other officials were present.

