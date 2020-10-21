Entire harvested paddy will be procured

Food Minister R.Kamaraj has announced that the entire quantity of ‘kuruvai’ paddy harvested in delta districts will be procured.

Talking to reporters at Thennamanadu in Orathanadu block on Wednesday, he said that private traders seem to have refrained from purchasing paddy from the farmers this ‘kuruvai’ season. So, flow of grains to the direct purchase centres in the delta districts recorded a steep increase compared to previous seasons.

As of October 21, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation had procured 65 lakh bags of paddy from the farmers which is the highest in terms of procurement during the first month of procurement season which commences from October 1 every year. Around 40,000 acres out of 3.45 lakh acres of ‘kuruvai’ paddy cultivated in the delta district this season was yet to get harvested.

Stating that all the paddy brought to the DPCs irrespective of the moisture content would be procured from farmers, he said that if needed additional DPCs would be opened in areas such as Thennamanadu where flow of grains was high.

When his attention was brought to the accusation from the opposition parties that ‘fair and reasonable’ minimum support price for paddy was not offered, he said that in 2010 when the main opposition party was at the helm of affairs both in the State and Centre the MSP offered to paddy was ₹1,100 per quintal. But now the MSP for paddy is ₹1950 per quintal, he said.

Similarly, the present AIADMK government alone had allowed the corporation to hike the number of paddy bags to be procured in a day to 1000 bags from 800 bags in order to alleviate the sufferings of the farmers, he added.

Earlier, the minister inspected the procurement process at the DPC in Thalikottai, Mannarugudi taluk in Tiruvarur district where he said that a letter had been written to the Union government seeking further relaxation in moisture content. However, every grain harvested by the farmers would be procured, he added.