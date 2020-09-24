7.67 lakh tonnes paddy procured

A total of 7,67,482 metric tonnes of paddy have been procured so far through 160 Direct Purchase Centres in Thiruvarur, District Collector T. Anand informed on Thursday.

Kuruvai crop has been harvested in 15,770 hectares. The highest produce of 7,740 kg per acre could be attained, and the lowest was 5,756 kg per hectare. The average yield per hectare was 6,398 kg, the Collector said while chairing the Farmers' Grievance Day meeting.

The Agriculture department has distributed 1,792 metric tonnes of certified seeds to farmers.

124 metric tonnes of certified seeds of long-time crop, and 269 metric tonene, shorter term crops, in Agri Extension Centres stocked. Likewise, there was adequate stock of manure and fertilisers.

Paddy cultivation has been undertaken in a total area of 84,122 hectares this year, he said.