Paddy transporters told to carry transit forms

THANJAVUR

05 February 2022 16:35 IST

Transporters of paddy have been advised to carry transit forms to avoid confiscation of goods by inspection squads.

According to sources, Civil Supplies CID and revenue officials encounter problems in identifying the origin of paddy when they confiscate goods carriers moving without any documents.

Sometimes, the movement of paddy by genuine farmers from their field to direct purchase centres or godowns/hulling units of private traders gets interrupted due to non-availability of details with the transporters.

Hence, the government has introduced a transit form to be carried along with the transported paddy. Details of the seller (farmers in most cases) and buyer (either DPC or private traders/hullers) should be legibly mentioned in the form and produced by the vehicle drivers on being intercepted by the inspection squads.

Stating that the new rule comes into effect immediately, the sources say transport agencies, DPC staff and private paddy traders have been informed about the new rule to be adhered to without fail.