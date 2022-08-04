Paddy to be procured at new MSP from September: Food Minister

August 04, 2022 17:28 IST

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Thursday announced that procurement of paddy at the new minimum support price would be advanced by a month with ₹100 added to the MSP.

Disclosing this to reporters here, he said the State government had recently written to the Centre that since paddy harvest in Tamil Nadu was to begin from September itself the procurement too should be advanced by a month and at the MSP already announced. Normally, the procurement season began from October 1 and culminated by September 30 the following year.

As the Centre agreed to the request, procurement of paddy would begin from September 1 with ₹100 over and above the MSP. Hitherto, fine variety paddy was being procured at a rate of ₹2,060 per quintal (₹1,960 as MSP and ₹100 as State government incentive) and the common variety at ₹2,015 (₹1,940 as MSP and ₹75 as incentive).

The move to procure paddy at the new MSP from September 1 was viewed as a favourable development by farmers since they either had to measure the summer crop at the previous year’s MSP during September or preserve the harvested grains for measuring at the direct purchase centres on or after October 1 to avail the new MSP for their produce.

While welcoming the change in the procurement process, Thanjavur district secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Protection Association, Sundara Vimalanathan exhorted the State government to impress upon the Centre to get the moisture content regulation be relaxed in view of the prevailing climatic conditions in the delta region.

Hitherto, paddy grains with up to 17% of moisture alone were procured, he pointed out and added that measuring summer paddy crop grains conferring to this standard by farmers would be difficult in view of the unexpected rain experienced in several parts of the delta.