Paddy seized from DPC

Tiruvarur

06 January 2022 20:30 IST

The Revenue officials have seized ‘unaccounted’ paddy from a Direct Purchase Centre in Tiruvarur district.

According to an official release, a senior official in the district received information recently that unregistered paddy being brought and stored in the premises of the DPC functioning at Ootiyani hamlet in Koothanallur taluk.

Advertising

Advertising

Subsequently, a team of officials from the Revenue department made a surprise visit to Ootiyani DPC on January 4 and verified the procurement records. During the inspection, they found a few mounds of paddy and 170 paddy bags (white urea bags) within the Centre.

The interrogation of the DPC staff revealed that the paddy and the white bags containing paddy were moved into the DPC premises during the early morning hours by some persons in connivance with the DPC staff.

The officials seized the ‘unaccounted’ paddy on January 5 and retained it at the Koothanallur taluk office for further proceedings, the release added.