Tiruchirapalli

Paddy seized from defunct rice mill

THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation officials have seized paddy from a defunct modern rice mill near Thanjavur town on Saturday.

According to official sources, the TNCSC Senior Regional Manager, Thanjavur, Umamaheswari received information that paddy had been stored in a private rice mill which remained locked for the past 10 years at Marunkulam.

Subsequently, she along with other officials raided the defunct mill premises where they found paddy stored in huge quantities at the godowns. Apart from piles of paddy in the godowns, around 4,000 gunny bags of paddy and 350 empty gunny bags were seized from the premises, the source said.


