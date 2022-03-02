Paddy procurement crosses 3.50 lakh tonnes in Tiruvarur
Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan on Wednesday said 3.58 lakh tonnes of paddy had been procured so far during the current samba season in Tiruvarur district.
In a press release, she said 500 direct-purchase centres had been opened in the district, and from January 10 till date 3.58 lakh tonnes of paddy had been procured. Sales proceeds of ₹651.71 crores had been paid to 73,672 farmers through their bank accounts.
Stating that 22 paddy storage facilities existed in the district, the Collector said 1.12 lakh tonnes of paddy had been stored in the facilities.
Earlier, she inspected an open paddy storage facility at Aththikadai hamlet in the Kudavasal Town Panchayat.
