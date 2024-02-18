ADVERTISEMENT

Paddy procurement centre opened at Kadiyapatti panchayat

February 18, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The long-standing demand of farmers of Kadiyaptti panchayat had been fulfilled with the opening of the paddy procurement centre, says Regupathy

The Hindu Bureau

Law Minister S. Regupathy opened a government’s direct paddy procurement centre at Sandhaipettai area in Kadiyapatti panchayat in Arimalam panchayat union in the district on Sunday. 

Mr. Regupathy said the long-standing demand of farmers of Kadiyaptti panchayat had been fulfilled with the opening of the paddy procurement centre. Such centres were opened throughout the State and paddy was being procured in large quantities from farmers. The procurement centres were being opened with a view to provide farmers right price for their produce and enable them earn profit, he said.

The State government was buying paddy at a higher price than private parties through the procurement centres, he said and added that money was being provided to farmers immediately. The DMK government had been implementing various schemes aimed at farmers’ welfare, which included providing them seeds, fertilisers, tractor, and other farm-related machinery at subsidised prices, an official release said. 

