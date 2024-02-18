GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paddy procurement centre opened at Kadiyapatti panchayat

The long-standing demand of farmers of Kadiyaptti panchayat had been fulfilled with the opening of the paddy procurement centre, says Regupathy

February 18, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Law Minister S. Regupathy opened a government’s direct paddy procurement centre at Sandhaipettai area in Kadiyapatti panchayat in Arimalam panchayat union in the district on Sunday. 

Mr. Regupathy said the long-standing demand of farmers of Kadiyaptti panchayat had been fulfilled with the opening of the paddy procurement centre. Such centres were opened throughout the State and paddy was being procured in large quantities from farmers. The procurement centres were being opened with a view to provide farmers right price for their produce and enable them earn profit, he said.

The State government was buying paddy at a higher price than private parties through the procurement centres, he said and added that money was being provided to farmers immediately. The DMK government had been implementing various schemes aimed at farmers’ welfare, which included providing them seeds, fertilisers, tractor, and other farm-related machinery at subsidised prices, an official release said. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.