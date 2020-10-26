Paddy procured even on holiday

Thanjavur

26 October 2020 18:57 IST

Officials and staff of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation carried out paddy procurement from farmers in Orathanadu Block on Monday, despite the day being a government holiday.

Appreciating the act of the TNCSC staff, District Collector M. Govinda Rao inspected the quality of the paddy, winnowing and measuring processes at the DPCs at Neivasal, Thalaiyamangalam, Ponnappur, Okkanadu Kizhaiyur, Kakkarai, Neduvakottai, Kakkaraikottai and other villages in Orathanadu block.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Govinda Rao also scrutinised account books maintained at the DPCs with respect to the number of bags procured, the number of bags moved to the storage points from the centres and about the availability of gunny bags and threads.