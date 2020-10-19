Paddy piles up at Marungulam

Thanjavur

19 October 2020 17:45 IST

Paddy brought in by farmers have started piling up near the direct purchase centre at Marungulam near here causing concern among the farmers.

A large quantity of paddy harvested from fields in Marungulam and nearby villages were brought to the Marungulam DPC and stocked in the open by the farmers.

“As this area experiences showers every day, the moisture content increases automatically and some quantity of grains sprout due to water seepage despite the produce being covered with tarpaulins,” said T.Vaithiyalingam, secretary, Manavari Cultivators Association.

Hence, the DPC staff were unable to procure more than 500 bags of paddy by following the moisture content norms laid down for the procurement, he lamented.

Further, delay in the movement of procured paddy from the DPC to stockyards had also made the staff refrain from stepping up the procurement since if the paddy bags get drenched in the rain they had to face departmental action, he added.