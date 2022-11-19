Paddy insurance premium paying date extended till November 21

November 19, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Central Government has extended the last date for insuring the ‘samba’/’thaladi’ crop by six days.

Disclosing this in a press release issued on Saturday, Collector, P.Gayathri Krishnan said that earlier it was announced that the last date for paying the premium for crop insurance by farmers was November 15. However, based on the representation from the Tamil Nadu government citing the difficulties caused due to natural calamities, the Central Government has extended the crop insurance premium paying period up to November 21, she said.

Nagapattinam Collector A.Arun Thamburaj, in a press release, said primary agricultural cooperative societies in the district have been advised to make arrangements to accept premium payments from farmers on Sunday too.