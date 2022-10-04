Paddy harvest over in 4,078 hectares in Nagapattinam district

A. Annadurai, Director of Agriculture, inspects a DPC in Thirukuvalai block in Nagapattinam district on Monday

Paddy harvest for Kuruvai season has been completed in 4,078 hectares out of the cultivated area of 17,196 hectares in Nagapattinam district.

So far, 12,741 tonnes of paddy have been procured from 2,710 farmers through 93 direct purchase centres, A. Annadurai, Director of Agriculture, said on Monday.

Accompanied by Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, he inspected the construction activities at the integrated agricultural extension centre in Thirukuvalai. Mr. Annadurai told mediapersons later that paddy cultivation for samba and thaladi seasons would be taken up on 65,000 hectares. The cultivation activity has started on 39,601 hectares, he said.

So far, 583.91 tonnes of long, medium and short durations paddy seeds have been distributed and there is a stock of 138 tonnes in agricultural extension centres, he said.

Against the requirement of 17,750 tonnes of urea, 7,150 tonnes of DAP (Di-ammonium phosphate), 4,550 tonnes of MOP (Muriate of Potash) and 3,250 tonnes of Complex, stocks of 1,584 tonnes of urea, 595 tonnes of DAP , 435 tonnes of MOP, and 1,155 tonnes of Complex were available in primary agricultural cooperative societies and with private sellers.

Under Prime Ministers Crop Insurance Scheme, so far 735 farmers have insured their crop on 1,911 acres, Mr. Annadurai said.