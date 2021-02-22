Paddy fields inundated after heavy downpour

Sirkazhi

22 February 2021 20:22 IST

The unexpected downpour on Sunday has inundated paddy fields in thousands of acres in Sirkazhi, Kollidam and Poompuhar blocks in the district at the crucial stage of crop harvest.

Much to their dismay, paddy farmers whose fields had escaped the brunt of the earlier spells of rains over the last four months found to their horror that their crops had been inundated after the unseasonal downpour.

According to the farmers, the misery of those among them who had delayed the cultivation in the Samba season has now been accentuated by the unseasonal rainfall.

According to officials, the damage caused by the rainfall in Sirkazhi, Kollidam, Poompuhar and Tranquebar areas was yet to be estimated.