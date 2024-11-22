Paddy fields in several villages flooded after heavy rain in Nagapattinam; work in full swing to drain stagnant water

The recent monsoon rain has caused inundation of vast tracts of paddy fields in Nagapattinam district, particularly in low-lying areas.

In Vedaranyam taluk, around 150 acres of paddy fields in Vedaranyam 1 village and Agasthiyampalli have been water-logged. While water is slowly receding, complete drainage is expected within two days. At Kottagam, Thalainayar, about 100 acres of paddy at the harvest stage remain severely inundated, and efforts are under way to mitigate the situation, said sources in Agriculture department.

The Water Resources Department, in collaboration with the Rural Development Department, has been working to drain floodwater from these areas. District Collector P. Akash has directed the Agriculture Department to assess the damage after the water is fully drained.

In Thirukkuvalai taluk, crops in low-lying areas such as Arunthavapulam, Maracheri, and Pannantheru have been submerged. Thalainayar 5th Sethi and Vandal Kundooran Veli in Vedaranyam taluk have also been flooded. Authorities are working to drain stagnant water to prevent further damage to crops.

The water-level is said to be manageable in Malliyanaru, Nallaru, Sithaimur drain, and Harichandra river. Vulnerable points have been reinforced with sandbags, and water hyacinths are being removed to maintain flow. The Water Resources Department is also working to connect drains to the sea by clearing sandbars, ensuring that water flowed to the sea quickly, an official said. The Rural Development Department is clearing vegetation along low-lying areas to facilitate drainage.

