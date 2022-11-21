Paddy farmers insure crops in large numbers in Mayiladuthurai

November 21, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

MAYILADUTHURAI:

A large number of farmers flocked the e-seva kendras and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Banks, get their crops covered for insurance on Monday, the last day for registration.

The farmers produced the documents such as ‘Adangal’, Aadhar number, Savings bank account to get their crops insured.

In the wake of the paddy crop in the district, particularly in Kollidam and Sirkazhi blocks, getting inundated due to the unprecedented rainfall, farmers are keen to get their crops insured, according to officials.

Samba and Thaladi crops have been raised in 66,889 hectares in the district.

On its part, the district administration has undertaken an exercise to create awareness of the methodology to be followed for salvaging the damaged crop.

The Water Resources Department and Public Works Department have been instructed to clear the canals to flush out the stagnant water on the fields.

Farmers and officials are expected to have a detailed discussion on crop insurance during the periodic grievance redressal day later this week.

Meanwhile,, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh - Tamil Nadu, has made a representation to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urging the State Government to prevail upon the Central Government to declare Sirkazhi and Kollidam blocks in Mayiladuthurai district as disaster-prone areas for the purpose of securing adequate compensation for the crop losses.

In view of the unprecedented rainfall of 41 cm in the two blocks, the State Government must ensure compensation of ₹50,000 per acre of damaged crop.

Demanding prompt action, N.T. Pandiyan, State president of BKS expressed hope in the representation that the State Government would respond positively by December 5 and that the farmers will be pushed into conducting agitations otherwise.