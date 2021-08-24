Paddy farmers asked to utilise regulated markets

THANJAVUR

24 August 2021 18:34 IST

Paddy cultivators in Thanjavur district have been asked to utilise the services offered at regulated markets to realise better prices for their produce.

A press release issued here on Tuesday said cultivators of agriculture produce such as paddy, cereals, chilli, coconut, cashewnut, tobacco, cotton, sesame, manila and jaggery could market their products at regulated markets in Thanjavur, Vallam, Budalur, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, Orathanadu and Pattukottai.

Auctioning of the produce were conducted at the centres operated by Thanjavur Market Committee.

Pointing out that facilities such as drying yard, moisture detection equipment and storage yards/rooms were available at the centres, the Thanjavur Market Committee said cultivators need not pay any commission for marketing their produce through auction and they could get the right price depending on the quality of the product.