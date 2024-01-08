Paddy crops ready for harvest inundated after heavy rain lashes delta districts

January 08, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Heavy rain lashed several areas of Cauvery delta districts on Sunday night, causing widespread inundation of samba/thaladi paddy crops that were on the verge of harvest ahead of the Pongal festival.

Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district recorded a maximum rain of 22 cm in the 24-hour period ending 6 a.m. on Monday while Tiruvarur recorded 21 cm of rain during the same period. The overnight rain on Sunday was widespread in Tiruvarur district with Nannilam recording 16.4 cm, Kudavasal 13.4 cm, Valangaiman 10.7 cm, Pandawaiyaru 10.3 cm, Needamangalam 8.8 cm, Mannargudi 7.4 cm, and Thiruthuraipoondi 2.3 cm.

Mayiladuthurai received 9.7 cm of rain during the same period while the other areas in the district such as Manalmedu (10.5 cm), Kollidam (17.9 cm), Tharangambadi (8.39 cm) and Sembanarkoil (4.16 cm) received widespread rain.

Velankanni in Nagapattinam district recorded 19.6 cm, Nagapattinam 16.6 cm, Thirupoondi 12.8 cm, and Thalainayar 9.6 cm. The intensity of rain was relatively less in southern parts of the district with Vedaranyam and Kodiyakarai recording 3.9 cm and 3.6 cm respectively.

Holiday for schools

Karaikal enclave recorded 13.9 cm of rain. Overnight widespread rain prompted the district administrations of Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal districts to announce a holiday for educational institutions on Monday. Schools in Nagapattinam and Kilvelur taluk remained closed in view of heavy rain.

Thanjavur district witnessed relatively less intense rain during the same period and educational institutions functioned as usual on Monday. Thanjavur recorded 4.2 cm of rain while Thiruvaiyaru recorded 4.7 cm, Kumbakonam 10.5 cm, and Thiruvidaimaruthur 11.4 cm. The intensity of rain gradually reduced during the day on Monday in delta districts.

The overnight rain caused inundation of paddy crops that were on the verge of harvest in several areas. Power supply had been disrupted in a few parts because of trees falling on electrical lines.

Several low-lying areas around Nagapattinam town witnessed water logging. The district administration deployed motors to pump out water from New Nambiyar Nagar, Sebastiyar Nagar, Tsunami Housing Colony, Palpannaicherry, and Velankanni. Paddy fields in Elankadambanur, Vadavur, Killukudi, Sangamangalam, and Manalur had suffered inundation due to heavy rain.

Similarly, the rain caused lodging of the samba/thaladi paddy crops in Mayiladuthurai district. Sources in the district administration said steps were under way to drain water from inundated paddy fields at Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, and Kuthalam taluks. The district administration deployed earthmovers to clear blockages in the water channels..

Ariyalur district recorded moderate rain on Sunday night with Ariyalur receiving 4.2 cm rain, Jayamkondam 9.2 cm, Sidhamalli dam 7.7 cm and Sendurai 4.8 cm. The district administration announced closure of schools on Monday in view of rain. Parts of Perambalur, Pudukottai and Tiruchi districts received light showers.

