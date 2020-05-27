Tiruchirapalli

Paddy crop suffers rice leaf mite attack

THANJAVUR

Summer paddy crop raised in some parts of delta districts is said to be affected by rice leaf mite, according to the Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute, Aduthurai.

In a press release, the TRRI director, V.Ambethgar said that the institute had received calls from the farmers seeking steps to be taken up to control the mite attack on their crop. The mite colonises under the leaf and sucks the exuding sap leading to chlorophyll loss. Thus the plant leaf turns yellow or brown as they dry up.

The mite becomes more active during the periods of high temperature and high relative humidity, according to Dr. Ambethgar.

In order to control the attack on paddy crop, the farmers have been advised to apply the prescribed quantity of nutrient in phases and not at one go, and also spray either two millilitre of fenazaquin 10 EC mixed in one litre of water or 05. ml of propargite 18.5 EC in one litre of water or 2 ml of spiromesifen 240 SC in one litre of water on the crop, he said.

