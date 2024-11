Farmers insuring their ‘samba or thaladi’ paddy crop during the current ‘rabi and rabi special’ seasons can get a maximum of ₹36,500 as compensation for the crop loss.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector B. Priyanka Pankajam said that the farmers could become eligible to draw a maximum of ₹36,500 as crop loss compensation by paying a premium of ₹548 per acre. The last date for payment of premium for crop insurance is November 15, she added.

