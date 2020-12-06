Paddy crop in 54,635 hectares submerged

Nagapattinam

06 December 2020 20:22 IST

Paddy crop in 54,635 hectares have been affected by the latest spell of rainfall, said Additional Director of Agriculture Sankaralingam, after making an inspection of the damaged fields in the district on Sunday.

A major portion of the crop raised in about one lakh hectares in the district had been submerged in water due to the week-long rainfall.

Accompanied by District Collector Praveen P. Nair, Additional Director of Agriculture Kalyanasundaram and other senior officials, Mr. Sankaralingam inspected the submerged fields where farmers showed the damaged crop.

Officials said it will take up to a week for the water to drain off from the submerged fields.

Meanwhile, residents of Puragramam near Thittacheri were accommodated in relief camps after over 50 residences were inundated with rainwater overflowing in the storm water drainages.

In Keelaiyur panchayat, about 500 acres of paddy fields were submerged.

The farmers have appealed to the State Government for suitable compensation for the damaged crops.

Three deaths

Three deaths have been reported due to heavy rainfall - two in Sirkazhi block and one in Nagapattinam.

The district administration was in the process of securing compensation for the affected families.

So far, 19 heads of cattle, 24 calves and 177 goats have perished due to heavy rainfall. Suitable compensation will be provided to farmers who have lost cattle and livestock, Collector Praveen P. Nair said.

District Monitoring Officer C. Munianathan also conducted field-level inspection in several villages to assess damage to crops.