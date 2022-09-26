Paddy crop hit by sudden downpour

The ‘kuruvai’ crop inundated in rainwater in Thanjavur on Monday.

Standing ‘kuruvai’ crop ready for harvest on about 2000 acres in certain parts of the Thanjavur district was affected by the sudden heavy downpour that lashed on Sunday night.

According to official sources, crops at Vallam, Alangudi, Pudukalviroyanpettai and Karambai were inundated due to the heavy rain with thunder.

According to Ravichandran of Pudukalviroyanpettai, the heavy rain resulted in stagnation of water for a height of two feet and hence he was not able to carry out the harvest he had planned for Monday.

Samba nursery raised on about 100 acres at Budalur block was affected by the sudden unexpected heavy downpour. Transplanted Samba nursery at Kalviroyanpettai in the block was also damaged due to waterlogging on about 50 acres.

Around 300 paddy bags stacked near the Direct Purchase Centre at Kalviroyanpettai were drenched in the downpour, sources added.

Some residential areas such as Quaid-e-milleth Nagar in Thanjavur and at Periyar Nagar in Vallam were also inundated.

Normal life in these areas was thrown out of gear as knee-deep water stagnation forced the residents to remain in their houses.