Paddy bags damaged at TNCSC godown

Paddy bags stacked at a godown here were damaged as the aluminium phosphide pellets strewn on them decomposed into phosphine gas on Friday morning.

According to official sources, a total of 8,300 bags of paddy had been stocked at the godown on Nanjikottai By-pass Road here and the aluminium phosphide pellets were strewn on the bags and as well as on the empty bags and tarpaulin sheets kept at the godown in order to keep off insects and rodents.

Due to heavy rain on Thursday night, water had seeped into the godown and the aluminium phosphide which is highly reactive with water decomposed into phosphide gas resulting in a small fire.

On noticing the smoke emanating from the godown, the security and other employees informed the Fire Service personnel and the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation officials about the accident.

Subsequently, the fire was put out by the Fire Service personnel and paddy from the damaged bags was transferred to new gunny bags and stacked safely at the godown, sources added.

Meanwhile, members of the left-wing TNCSC labour unions and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam affiliated Anna Thozilalargal Sangam staged a demonstration near the Office of the Senior Regional Manager, TNCSC, here on Friday urging the State government not to privatise the paddy procurement operations and to avoid filling up of senior-level posts in the Corporation through deputation from other government departments.

The demonstrators raised slogans condemning the handing over of modern rice mills to private hullers and engaging private parties in the operation and maintenance of open storage facilities for which tenders have been floated.