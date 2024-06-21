GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Padalur underpass likely to be completed by August

NHAI says shortage of gravel was delaying the construction work; road safety activists suggest diversion of vehicular traffic in one direction till the completion of work

Published - June 21, 2024 06:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic signage put up at the site of construction of a vehicular underpass at Padalur on Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway

Traffic signage put up at the site of construction of a vehicular underpass at Padalur on Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the construction of the vehicular underpass (VUP) at Padalur continuing to hinder traffic on the Padalur-Tiruchi section of the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway, road users have called for steps to complete the work expeditiously.

The underpass was sanctioned after the stretch was identified as a black spot, prone to accidents. With traffic being diverted to service roads along side the project site, traffic snarls became too frequent at the stretch. Although the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had taken steps to streamline traffic flow in recent months, sporadic incidents of traffic hold ups were reported.

“I was stuck in traffic for about 25 minutes in the early hours of Friday at the spot due to a huge traffic pile up. The situation had improved in recent months, but traffic hold ups still occur. We hope the project would be completed at the earliest,” said Gowthaman Neelraj of Perambalur.

N. Saravanan, a road safety activist, suggests that traffic in one direction could be diverted until the completion of the underpass. Vehicles heading to Chennai from Tiruchi can be diverted at Nedungur Road to go via Maniyankurichi-Chettikulam and Alathur Gate before rejoining the national highway.

Sources in the NHAI said that about 50% of the construction work had been completed and the underpass was expected to be completed by August. The work had slowed down to some extent because of shortage of gravel. However, steps have been taken to streamline the traffic flow at the stretch and prevent traffic hold ups, an official said.

