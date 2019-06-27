Padalur-Ulundurpet stretch to get bituminous cover

Amid burgeoning vehicular density on Tiruchi-Chennai national highway, the four-lane stretch from Padalur to Ulundurpet is to be improved to further enhance riding quality.

Renewal works on the 93-km stretch from Padalur to Ulundurpet has commenced with the project being carried out by the concessionaire that had executed the four-laning in this portion.

The nearly ₹ 90-crore project, which kick-started on Thursday, is proposed to be completed in six months, a senior official of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.

Bituminous concrete will be laid on the existing Padalur-Ulundurpet stretch to make it stronger and enhance the riding quality on the section, the official said.

Bituminous concrete will be laid on both main carriageways besides on the service roads along the section.

The work has been taken up as per the instruction of NHAI and in accordance with an agreement signed between the organisation and the concessionaire earlier.

The entire funds for the ongoing project will be borne by the concessionaire for improving the quality of the highway stretch from Padalur in Perambalur district to Ulundurpet in Villupuram district, the official said.

In addition to this, works relating to raising the kerbs of the centre median along this stretch will also be taken up as part of the project. The kerbs will be raised by about 10 cm to prevent vehicles from going over the median to the opposite carriageway, the official said.

Similar road renewal works are currently underway along the nearly 40-km Tiruchi-Padalur stretch of the national highway where a service road to a length of 1.6 km is being laid by NHAI at a cost of ₹ 12 crore to reach Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple without having to cross the main carriageway.

The renewal works have been completed to a distance of six km.

The work of constructing a vehicular under pass at Siruvachur near Perambalur falling within the Padalur- Ulundurpet national highway stretch is apace to check road accidents and curb fatalities. Vehicular under passes will also come up at Asanur and Avatti along the Padalur-Ulundurpet stretch, the official said.