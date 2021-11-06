PACS chairman placed under suspension

TIRUVARUR

06 November 2021 20:54 IST

He ‘wrongly disbursed’ compensation

Chairman of Thappalampuliyur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society Ravi has been placed under suspension by the Joint Registrar of Cooperatives, Tiruvarur Region.

According to sources, a group of farmers from Alivalam hamlet lodged a complaint with the district administration and with the Joint Registrar of Cooperatives, Tiruvarur Region, in 2019 alleging disbursement of crop insurance compensation through the Thappalampuliyur Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) to uncultivated lands.

Subsequently, an inquiry was conducted by Cooperatives officials and the allegation was found to be true.

As a fall out, a sum of ₹3,01,277 was realised by the society out of the total amount of ₹6,50,376 disbursed as crop loss compensation to 12 farmers who did not take up cultivation during 2018-19.

As the Cooperatives Department was continuing its investigation presumably to get back the ‘wrongly disbursed’ compensation, the Thappalampuliyur PACS chairman, Ravi, was placed under suspension by the department anticipating that the chances of ‘destroying or diverting’ the witnesses was possible if he was allowed to continue in the post, the sources added.