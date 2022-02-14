In new guidelines issued recently, the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project has added a cochlear accessories package for the beneficiaries of cochlear implant surgeries performed under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme-Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (CMCHIS-AB PMJAY).

The package will help to streamline the process and reduce waiting time for cochlear implant accessories, in view of the fact that the liability per family had been increased to ₹5 lakhs, said a statement from TNHSP.

As per the new rules, conditions for availing the facility include a pre-authorisation requisition by the hospital where the surgery was performed; assessment form; a price list of the accessories; photograph of the child and a first information report (FIR) for lost accessories, mandatory for parts costing above ₹50,000.

For claims submission, beneficiaries must present the accessory’s original invoice, barcode and warranty details; a photograph of the replaced components; photograph of the child during assessment after the accessory has been replaced, and documentation proving the receipt and functionality of the parts.

Requests for cochlear accessories can be made only through online applications.

More information regarding the process can be had from the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC), Tiruchi, or from the Department of ENT, K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College.